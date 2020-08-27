Erie Police investigating two separate home invasions

Erie Police are currently investigating two separate home invasions that left two people injured.

According to police, the first incident happened just before 1 a.m. this morning in the 1000 block of East 9th Street.

Police say a 38-year-old man was inside the home when three armed suspects allegedly kicked open the front door and assaulted him.

The victim was transported to the hospital for facial injuries. Police say while on the scene they found evidence of drug activity and a search warrant has been served.

Police say one person has been brought into custody in connection to the drug activity. The investigation is still ongoing.

Erie Police then responded to another home invasion incident around 4:50 a.m. this morning in the 300 block of West 18th Street.

One man was stabbed in this incident, but he reportedly does not live inside the home. He was taken to the hospital for treatment and police are continuing to investigate.

At this time it is not believed that the two incidents are related.