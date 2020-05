Erie Police believe they have a suspect in a hit and run case that led one man to the hospital.

According to police, a man crossing the street at West 12th and Sassafras Street was hit by a car around 11:00 p.m.

He was then transported to the hospital for treatment, but has since been released.

Police were able locate the vehicle in the 300 block of E. 27th Street. The department says that they believe they have identified the suspect, but charges have yet to be filed.