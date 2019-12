Erie Police are investigating a weekend home invasion.

It happened at 11:55 p.m. Saturday night in the 300 block of Hess Avenue.

The suspect reportedly stole a video game console, a purse, and a cell phone.

Police say there was a female juvenile inside the home at the time of the invasion. The female was injured with a cut to her face.

Police say the suspect has been identified, but is not in custody.