Erie police investigation complete regarding police action against protester

An Erie police officer learns his fate after the completion of an internal investigation.

Mayor Joe Schember announcing the officer is suspended for three days without pay after a video showing actions he took against a protester. It’s a developing story.

On the night of May 30th thousands gathered in downtown Erie for what started as a peaceful protest, which then turned into a riot.

“The day after the riot, I arrived at the Erie police department and learned of the video on social media It showed an officer encountering a protester. My immediate thought upon viewing the video was disgust” says Chief Dan Spizarny of the Erie Police Department.

In that video city officials say that you can see an officer who utilized his foot to push a protester to get her to move, which they say is approved police procedure. But mayor Schember explained the manner of the force applied was inappropriate.

The officer has been given a three day suspension without pay and will be limited to desk duty once he returns until sensitivity training is complete.

“We are revising police policies and procedures based on the new city, state, and federal initiatives and reforms. By doing this, I am hoping to send a very clear message to everyone in Erie. I am taking these actions to build a higher level of trust,” says Schember.

Mayor Joe Schember explains why they would not release the name of the suspended officer.

“There have been threats on this officers life and we are very reluctant,” says Schember.

Schember did release that this is a veteran officer who did not have any prior complaints.

Erie police inspector, Mark Sanders completed the city’s report and has now turned it over District Attorney Jack Daneri for an independent investigation.