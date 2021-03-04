Erie Police issue arrest warrant for man charged with shooting at local tavern

One man is dead after a shooting on Wednesday night at Bogey’s Taven. Erie Police are now issuing an arrest warrant for a man charged with the shooting.

Four other victims were also shot in the incident.

One man is dead in a shooting spree that happened Wednesday night at Bogey’s Tavern.

“Really, really shocked. I’ve lived here for 35 years and really never had a problem like this.” said Daniel Ricci, an Erie resident.

Four other victims were also shot, including a 41-year old who is currently in critical condition. One gunshot victim showed up to the hospital Wednesday night with a wound to her arm. The other two victims have non-life sustaining injuries.

An arrest warrant is out for the shooting suspect, Danny Nicholson II. He is 39 years old, 5’6″ and approximately 250 pounds. Erie Police says multiple gunshots were fired inside and outside the tavern.

“This is very unusual. Bogey’s has been around for a very, very long time. There have been situations that have spilled out from inside there.” said Chief Dan Spizarny.

Just less than a mile down the road, another call for shots fired in the 1900 block of Buffalo Road. Erie Police believe these two incidents are related.

“We believe there will be potentially additional people charged in this investigation and it’s very active.” Chief Spizarny said.

Erie Police say it is still unclear what the motive of this shooting was. An autopsy will be done Friday at 11:00 a.m. for the apparent gunshot victim.