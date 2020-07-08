Erie Police issue arrest warrant for suspect in Tuesday night shots fired incident

Erie Police have issued an arrest warrant following a shots fired incident.

21-year old Nijeria Robison is wanted for charges of reckless endangerment and criminal mischief.

According to police, around 11:00 p.m. Tuesday night, Robison made way to the 2700 block of Van Buren Avenue.

Once there, she allegedly got out of her car and shot at a parked car three times. Police say a resident nearby then came out after hearing the gun shots and was able to identify Robison through a neighbor’s surveillance footage.