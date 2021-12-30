Erie Police issue arrest warrant for suspect who fired a gun inside a fast food restaurant

Erie Police are looking for a suspect who fired a gun inside a fast food restaurant

The incident happened just before 7:00 p.m. on Thursday at the McDonald’s in the 4300 block of Peach Street.

According to Erie Police, a woman walked into the restaurant and pulled a gun on her alleged ex and the woman that he was with.

The suspect fired off a round, but no one was hit. She reportedly attempted to fire out another round, but the gun jammed.

The suspect pistol whipped the other woman before leaving the scene. The victim was taken to an area hospital for minor injuries.

Police are issuing an arrest warrant for the suspect.