Erie Police issue reminder about Labor Day drinking

It’s a popular weekend for some to head out to enjoy drinks, but one popular saying that’s gone viral is leaving law enforcement to issue a reminder.

A drink increasing in popularity is also leaving a saying, “Ain’t no laws when you’re drinking White Claws” but Erie Police is letting you know that that is incorrect.

“If they had too much to drink, use an Uber, or have a designated driver,” said Captain Rick Lorah of the Erie Police Department. “But, just as a public service to let them know there are, in fact, laws and it doesn’t matter what beverage you’re drinking. That doesn’t change that.”

As a reminder, you can receive a DUI in Pennsylvania if your blood alcohol level is more than 0.8%