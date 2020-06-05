Erie Police issue three more arrest warrants following Saturday’s riot

Erie Police have issued three more arrest warrants in connection to Saturday’s riot.

According to police, 18-year old Mohamad Al-Murahieg is wanted for aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person and other related charges.

24-year old Khalil Aviles is also wanted for multiple charges including aggravated assault and disorderly conduct.

Police are also filing aggravated and simple assault charges through a juvenile allegation against a 17-year old boy.

This brings the total number of people charged in Saturday’s riot to 16 people.