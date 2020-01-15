Car crashes into house; police searching for driver









Pictures of the damage from the crash happening at 1102 Cascade early Wednesday morning (1/15/20). Police are looking for the driver who fled the scene.

Erie Police are looking for the driver who caused damage to a home early Wednesday morning.

It happened just after 1 a.m. when calls came in for a car into a house. Police say the vehicle slammed into the rear of a home in the 1100 block of Cascade Street, causing damage to the house.

Witnesses say they saw a Jeep Wrangler speeding away from the scene, however, police did locate the car moments later a few blocks away.

The driver had apparently abandoned the car and the car was towed for evidence.

A building inspector was sent out to determine the structural integrity of the home following the crash. No one was inside the house at the time of the incident.