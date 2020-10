Erie Police looking for the driver of a car that hit a mini bike and fled the scene.

The incident happening at the intersection of East 6th and Ash Streets just before 9:00 p.m.

According to Erie Police, the driver of the car was heading north on Ash Street when they hit the mini bike operator.

The person on the mini bike was taken to the hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

Police continue to look for the driver of the car.