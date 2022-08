ERIE, PA – The first calls went out around 2:45 a.m. Friday morning for reports of a gunshot victim near the intersection of East 21st Street and Parade Street.

Once on scene, officers discovered a woman with a gunshot wound to her abdomen. She was transported to a local hospital, via ambulance, for treatment. There’s no word on her condition at this time. Erie Police are looking for a possible suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact them at (814) 870-1125.