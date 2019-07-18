Erie Police looking for suspects in overnight shooting

According to Erie Police, the shooting happened in the parking lot of Juliet’s Gentleman’s Club on West 8th Street. Police reportedly found 19 shell casings in the parking lot.

Two people were reportedly shot and were taken to the hospital in private vehicles. A handgun was recovered from the scene.

Erie police say they are looking for three men who drove away in a silver S-U-V.

Police are also looking at surveillance video from the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call Erie Police at 870-1120