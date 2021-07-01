Erie Police looking into Thursday afternoon stabbing

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Erie Police are investigating a stabbing that occurred on Thursday afternoon.

Police responded to a call in the 600 block of Tacoma Road shortly after 3:30 p.m.

According to police, a pregnant woman allegedly pulled a knife on another woman. The victim, then reportedly stabbed the pregnant woman five times.

No word at the time this article was published on the extent of the injuries or whether or not either woman was taken to the hospital.

