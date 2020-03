Erie Police are also making an arrest in an armed robbery case that led to a car crash.

23-year old Emire Rosendary was charged after allegedly committing an armed robbery. Police say they responded to a traffic crash last week, where they found a man with a broken leg. The victim claiming that Rosendary was hiding in his car with a gun.

Rosendary is facing multiple charges including felony counts of robbery and possession of a firearm prohibited.