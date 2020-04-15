Erie Police make second arrest from December shooting

A 17-year old is facing multiple charges in connection to a December murder.

Erie Police arrested Damarjon Beason early Tuesday morning inside a residence he was reportedly staying at in the 200 block of West 20th Street.

This marks the second arrest that Erie Police have made in this case. 19-year old Derrick Elverton was charged back in February. The fatal shooting happened on December 7th, when 25-year old Patrick Philips was shot twice at his East 24th Street home.

Beason is being charged under the Fisher Bill and faces multiple charges including first degree murder, robbery and possessing instruments of a crime.

“These major cases are ongoing. There’s a lot of investigating that occurs immediately, but they continue to investigate until they have resolved the case. It may take days, weeks, months or even years before these cases come to a conclusion. But, the detectives keep working until they have the case resolved.” said Deputy Chief Mike Nolan.

Erie Police are still searching for a third suspect in this case.