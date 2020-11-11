Erie Police make second arrest in attack and robbery case

Erie Police have made a second arrest in an attack and robbery case.

23-year-old Jameell Thompson was taken into custody after police were tipped off that he was eating at a local restaurant.

Thompson was charged with robbery, kidnapping and other related charges.

27-year-old Jackoby Mahome was also charged in this case.

The incident reportedly happened on October 30th when the victim reported he was sitting in his vehicle waiting to pick up his wife from work when three suspects reportedly dragged him from his car and into a nearby home.

The suspects then allegedly beat the victim and forced him at gunpoint to withdraw money from several ATM’s. The suspects then stole the victim’s car.

People are still searching for the third suspect in this case.