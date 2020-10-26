Erie Police make two arrests from a murder that took place in September

Erie Police now have two people in custody that are in connection to a murder that took place in September.

20-year-old Duane Buckner and 22-year-old Tajh Easter are both charged with criminal homicide, discharging a firearm into an occupied structure and other related charges in connection to a fatal shooting that happened on the 800 block of Walnut Street.

According to police, when officers arrived on scene back on September 27th, they discovered Dayquan Holloway had been shot and died from the injury.

In an autopsy report, Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook confirmed the 25-year-old died of a gunshot wound to the thorax.