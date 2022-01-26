Erie Police notified of areas that drivers are not following winter parking regulations

Workers with the City of Erie Streets Department and Erie Police are identifying areas where city residents are not following odd-even parking rules, towing several cars this week.

Since Tuesday evening, dozens of City of Erie plow workers hit the streets and have been working around the clock to clear off roads.

As city employees are removing snow from the streets, they’ve notified Erie Police of areas where residents are not following parking guidelines.

In addition to city residents ignoring odd-even parking rules, the City of Erie Streets Department Superintendent says people are parking too far from the curb. He says that there were about ten vehicles towed on Monday and many more will be towed on Thursday if city residents do not follow parking rules.

“We’re still having a very difficult time with cars not parking on the right side of the street. We’ve initiated the towing process so we’ve been working with the police department that are causing plows to not get down the street. Obviously, an emergency vehicle cannot either,” said Jeff Gibbens, Superintendent of the Erie Streets Department.

City plows will soon start removing large piles of snow to make it easier for city residents to park properly.