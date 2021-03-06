Erie Police Nuisance Bar Task force aims to track down any potential neighborhood nuisance bars

Erie Police Nuisance Bar Task force aim to track down any potential bars that may be a nuisance bar to a neighborhood.

The task force would declare a nuisance bar if the activity inside, outside and within the vicinity of the bar is harmful to the surrounding neighborhood.

Captain William Marucci of Erie Police said that the task force would begin to investigate once there is a pattern of concerned neighbors and other disturbances to a neighborhood.

“But if they don’t wan to listen to our recommendation kind of tends to deteriorate we’ll then get more involved that’s when we go into the enforcement aspect of the nuisance task force,” said Captain William Marucci, Erie Police Department.

Marucci said by reporting some disturbances, you can help the task force get rid of your neighborhood problem.