Erie Police officer arrested in Millcreek

The Erie Police Department was contacted by the Millcreek Police Department on Saturday February 13th being informed that they had arrested a member of the Erie Police Department.

Justin Griffith was charged with simple assault and harassment after a domestic dispute at his residence in Millcreek Township.

Erie Police Inspector, Deputy Chief Mike Nolan was notified of this arrest. Officer Griffith was placed on immediate administrative leave.

Notification of Griffith’s suspended status was transmitted to the PA Municipal Police Officers Education and Training Commission as required by law.

The charges are serious and could result in disciplinary action. The Erie Police Department is now gathering further information and will be monitoring the status of the criminal case.

No further information has been released at this time.