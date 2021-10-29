Erie Police Officer Jason Belton laid to rest Friday at Blessed Sacrament Church

The life of a City of Erie police officer is being celebrated as the community gathered Friday for a funeral service at Blessed Sacrament Church.

While community members and police officers say they are deeply saddened by this loss, they say his funeral is a celebration of the lively, giving person that Officer Jason Belton was.

“He loved all of us and we loved him and the community loved him. He’s a good guy,” said Erie Police Department Captain Anthony Talarico said.

Officer Jason Belton was an 18-year veteran City of Erie police officer who passed away of natural causes on October 25th. On Friday, the City of Erie Police Department and members of the community gathered at Blessed Sacrament Church on West 26th Street for Belton’s Funeral Service.

“He’d be flattered to have us all here. He probably wouldn’t want us to be doing all of this knowing Jason. You know we wouldn’t do it any other way,” Captain Talarico said.

A fellow officer says while the passing of Jason Belton is a loss too many law enforcement and members of the community celebrate the person he was.

“We are here to mourn the loss of Brother Belton. At the same point, we’re here to celebrate his life and his achievements and his dedication to the police department,” said Rick Lorah, Deputy Chief at the Erie Police Department.

Belton, an Erie native, served on the department’s downtown bicycle patrol where he often engaged with the downtown community, getting to know residents and business owners.

“The community really liked him, they loved him ,” Captain Talarico said. “He did a really good job with bike patrol for the last couple years and he will be deeply missed.”

Officer Belton was involved with local Coffee with a Cop Day, an event centered around bridging a gap between law enforcement and community members.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists