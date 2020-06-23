Erie police officer ‘push’ update

The City of Erie is responding as a lawyer seeks more information in an incident involving an Erie police officer and a protester.

Timothy McNair, the lawyer for protester, Hannah Silbaugh, filed court papers seeking the identity of the officers in the are of the incident the night of May 30. He also filed formal notices against Chief Spizarny, Mayor Schember and the City of Erie.

“Since there is probably going to be legal action that come out of this, there is not much I can say at this point and we will cooperate in every way, obviously, we can with the investigation, I think we are doing the right thing, but we will figure it out as it goes through the legal process,” said Mayor Joe Schember.

District Attorney Jack Daneri is currently looking over this case as well.