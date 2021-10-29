Erie Police Officer laid to rest Friday

The life of a City of Erie Police Officer is being celebrated Friday. The community gathered at Blessed Sacrament Church Friday afternoon for a funeral service.

An 18-year veteran of the City of Erie Police Department, Jason Belton, passed away earlier this week.

Those who knew him gathered at Blessed Sacrament Church on West 26th Street to remember the person Belton was.

One fellow officer says Belton was very involved in the community, and says Belton’s death is a huge loss to members of local law enforcement and really anyone who knew him.

“He was just a people person, it didn’t matter what you had him do, he would always do it the best he could. The community really liked him, they loved him. The last couple meetings we had, downtown businesses, they all loved him. He did a really good job with bike patrol the last couple years and he will be deeply missed,” said Captain Anthony Talarico, City of Erie Police.

