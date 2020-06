One Erie Police officer is undergoing surgery following an injury that happened due to the riot.

According to Mayor Joe Schember, the officer was hit in the knee by a firework. At first the officer reportedly thought he just had a sore knee, but after seeing a doctor, he found out that he had a cracked bone.

Schember explained that the officer will be out for about three to six months.

The mayor said in total there were about a dozen officers injured the night of the riot.