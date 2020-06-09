Erie Police officer shows kid police cruiser

A four-year-old boy is just one step closer to his dream of becoming a police officer. This coming after an Erie Police Department patrolman noticed the boy’s love for cop cars.

For the officer involved, it was a chance to make a connection that has rarely been more important.

We spoke to the officer about the importance of teaching kids what a first responder’s job is all about.

Patrolman Barber told us that kids at a young age are always curious about police and first responders. Barber wants to make sure that the continues to show kids that first responders are there to protect them in the community.

Four-year-old Zayveon Scott has always had a love for police officers, so much that he wants to become one when he grows up.

The passion extended when he walked past the Erie Police Department and was greeted by a patrolman on duty.

“We were just kind of hanging out over here and he walked by with this little car and this officer saw him and got out and invited Zayveon over to see his car, take some photos with him and talk with him,” said Crystal Sipon, Zayveon’s Mother.

That’s when Erie Police Patrolman Brian Barber invited Zayveon to see what a cruiser looked like inside and out.

“At the corner of my eye I just saw the cutest little kid just carrying a police car and I said ‘hey is that a police car?’ and he stopped and his face lit up, so I just talked to him for a little bit and I had him come over and showed him what the inside of a real police car looks like,” said Brian Barber, Erie Police Department Patrolman.

Barber, an Erie native, told us he always makes kids a priority by stopping while patrolling and shows them what it means to protect and serve in the community.

“Kids are just so curious to learn and I think it’s important that they learn that the police are there to help them. We’re here to be their friends. We’re not here to scare them or anything like that,” said Barber.

Zayveon even had the chance to take over Patrolman Barber’s seat and learn how emergency lights work. Zayveon even got a chance to give the patrolling speakers a try.

Zayveon’s mother told us that it is encouraging to see local law enforcement set an example for her son.

“He’s always going to remember that moment he had with the officer where he was just able to laugh and play and you can just hear they were both just genuinely having a great time. It’s a big thing for his little life right now,” said Sipon.

Zayveon’s mother told us with everything that is happening, this is one way to show that the community is coming together in a positive manner.