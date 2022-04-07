In the aftermath of the Erie High School shooting, Erie Police announced their plans to still bring back their Juvenile Crime Unit,

In 2022, there have been several shootings in the city involving suspects under the age of 18. This year, Erie Police are hiring about 20 more officers, in part to address the amount of juvenile crime in the city.

“Those officers are going to work very closely with juvenile probation and they’re going to work very closely with the school district,” said Rick Lorah, Erie Police Department Deputy Chief.

Erie Police said that the Police Athletic League is working to increase young people’s trust in law enforcement as well as teaches them about the dangers of firearms.

Bishop Dwane Brock, the CEO of Eagle’s Nest Leadership Corporation, said he believed young people needed to understand that there are consequences for their actions.

“They’re moving spontaneously and impulsively. They’re not thinking that there are consequences to actions and that’s the message that we need to get across to our young people,” said Bishop Dwane Brock, CEO of Eagle’s Nest Leadership Corporation.

Bishop Brock added that he believed residents should cooperate with law enforcement. He advised that community members who are aware of teens who own firearms to inform the authorities in the interest of public safety.