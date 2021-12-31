Erie Police prepared for New Year’s Eve in downtown

With New Year’s Eve celebrations taking place throughout the City of Erie tonight, Erie Police say they are prepared with enough officers on the street.

Erie Police say they are going to bolster patrol in downtown Erie Friday evening.

Deputy Chief Rick Lorah says there will be specialized units in high crime areas, especially areas where they have noticed a spike in violent crimes.

Erie Police say this is necessary with the amount of additional bar and foot traffic.

“We hope to have an extremely quiet night tonight even though we’re bringing in the extra manpower. I would love for those officers to be bored tonight so I hope everyone is safe.” said Rick Lorah, Deputy Chief.

Lorah adding Erie Police have the manpower to handle the large number of people going out for New Year’s Eve.