Erie Police officials told us they are prepared to handle large crowds at downtown bars on St. Patrick’s Day.

St. Patrick’s Day 2022 comes after a two-year halt in festivities due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Police say they are prepared for the large crowds on St. Patrick’s Day evening with extra patrols on the streets.

One Erie Police Sergeant running the St. Patrick’s Day detail said the department has their Saturation Unit out and bike unit out on city streets. There will also be a motorcycle unit out to handle the large crowds.

“I think we definitely anticipated what we believe will be a busier day because of the weather and because of COVID. I think people are anxious to get out and it is one of the first really nice days that we’ve had this year. I do believe we’ll have more people up and down State Street visiting our local establishments, but we are prepared and we took that into account,” said Jamie Russo, Erie Police Sergeant.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

Police also reminded community members to be responsible and to choose to drive sober or have a designated driver.