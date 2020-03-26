Erie Police probe early morning burglary

Erie Police are searching for a suspect in an early morning burglary.

According to police, officers were sent to Big B at 363 West 4th Street just after 4:45a.m. after reports of alarms going off in multiple zones. Police say the register was thrown to the floor to open and the suspect was able to get away with an undisclosed amount of cash. However, police say it was two to three days worth of sales.

The suspect is described as a light skin African-American man in his early 20s. He is wearing a black hoodie and black jeans, along with a red bandana that partially covered his face.

Erie Police are currently looking through surveillance footage.