A shooting Saturday evening in the City of Erie has claimed a life.

The initial calls went out for a reported shooting in the 700 block of East 24th Street shortly after six o’clock Saturday.

An Erie Police officer confirmed on the scene that the shooting has been fatal. At this time, no suspects are in custody and Erie Police are continuing their investigation.

This is a developing story. We will have more information on JET 24 Action News at 11 and on YourErie.com