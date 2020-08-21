Erie Police probe multiple shots fired incidents Thursday evening

Erie Police are investigating after two reports of gunfire in the city on Thursday evening.

The first incident happened just after 7:30 p.m. in the 700 block of West 4th Street.

According to Erie Police, two men exchanged gunfire while on foot. No one was shot, but a parked vehicle was struck by several bullets.

The second call happened around 8:45 p.m. in the 100 block of East 23rd Street.

Erie Police say that shell casings and live rounds were found at the scene, but nothing was hit.

There have been no arrests made.