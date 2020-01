Erie Police are investigating after a shooting in the city late this afternoon.

Erie Police telling JET 24 Action News that two people were shot. Calls came in shortly after three this afternoon for a person with a gunshot wound in the 300 block of Southgate Drive.

Erie Police and Millcreek Police responded to the scene and surrounded the house with police tape. This is a developing story and we will have more information tonight at 11 on JET 24 Action News.