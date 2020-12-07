Erie Police probe two shooting investigations; police believe victims were targeted

As violent crimes impact the City of Erie, investigators are concerned about the motive behind these shootings.

In the course of one week, two teenagers were shot in the City of Erie. Investigators are now concerned, saying that these shootings are believed to be targeted.

It’s a call that no parent wants, finding out their child is a target of violence.

“That’s true terrorism thinking that your 12-year old child could actually be being hunted. I don’t think any sane person, let alone a parent, can process that.” said Daryl Craig, Erie Blue Coats.

Erie Police say that a 13-year old was found in a yard unresponsive after being shot multiple times in the 2200 block of East 20th Street on Saturday.

Police say the victim was walking with a 17-year old relative leaving the house of a family member just before the shooting.

“They began to cut through some yards and the vehicle seemed to be following them, at which point, several occupants exited the vehicle and began chasing them. We believe that there were over a dozen shots fired.” said Chief Dan Spizarny.

As police search for clues, they are also looking into a similar shooting that happened on November 29th, leaving a 14-year old wounded.

“What we have found out so far is that these are targeted incidents.” Chief Spizarny said.

So, does this mean old rivalries are causing new violence?

“We can’t say 100%, but we believe that this has all the hallmarks of gang-related activity.” Chief Spizarny said.

Unified Erie had been fighting teen violence by going out into the community, a strategy that the COVID-19 pandemic has put on hold.

“These groups are now reassembling and they may be a little different than they were before, but there’s no doubt that group-related violence is on the upswing and that’s not good for Erie.” said Jack Daneri, Erie County District Attorney.

At this point, it is unknown if these two shootings are related.

If you have information about either of these shootings, you are urged to call Erie Police.