Erie Police provide update on death of 17-month-old toddler

Here is the latest information on the tragic death of a 17-month-old that happened on Friday evening.

According to Erie Police, a vehicle did strike the child, but it appears that to be an accident.

Police are continuing to interview people around the scene and no arrests have been made at this time.

Police responded to a residence in the 1800 block of West 8th Street around 7:15 p.m. on Friday night for a disturbance.

Officers discovered that the child had been driven to the hospital by a personal vehicle.

The Erie County Coroner told us that the child died soon after the accident.