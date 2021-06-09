Erie Police reach out to parents about pool safety and drowning concerns after recent drowning death of a toddler

A tragic drowning accident that led to the death of a toddler on Monday evening has Erie Police reaching out to parents.

Erie Police say if you are looking to purchase a new pool, make sure to follow the list of safety guidelines that come with it.

Police also recommend that parents should install a latch key gate and never leave a child unattended near a pool.

Deputy Chief Rick Lorah said that any kind of swimming pool can be dangerous, but especially for anyone under the age of 14.

“You really have to pay attention because drowning happens in an instant. It happens so quickly and it can happen so quietly that to the point you don’t know what’s going on. So you just really need to be consonant of how dangerous open water is for juveniles,” said Rick Lorah, Deputy Chief, Erie City Police.