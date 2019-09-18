Erie Police release description of suspect in West 19th and Chestnut Streets shooting

Erie Police are now releasing the description of a suspect in a shooting that left two people in the hospital.

According to police, when arriving on the scene at West 19th and Chestnut Streets, officers were approached by one victim who was shot twice. They also found a second victim, who was grazed by a bullet.

After speaking to the first victim, police say the suspect was described as a black man whose face was partially covered and fled the scene in a black SUV. However, police say the victim was not cooperative with police.

“We were close by, but without any cooperation we can’t put all the pieces together. We need cooperation from any victims or any witnesses and for them to come forward,” said Jon Nolan, Deputy Chief, Erie Police.

The second victim reportedly refused treatment on the scene, then walked himself to a local hospital.

The condition for each of the victims is unknown at this time.