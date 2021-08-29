Erie Police release more details concerning murder suicide case

Erie Police have released more information on the victims of the murder suicide case on Lincoln Avenue.

Police claim that the male involved in this case was 50-years-old.

When police arrived at the scene, both victims were found in the bedroom of the house.

A handgun was retrieved at the scene, and it was believed that the couple had just ended a relationship.

This is a developing story as police continue to investigate.

