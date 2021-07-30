Erie Police release photos of suspect in West 17th St. shooting

Erie Police are still searching for a suspect involved in a shooting that left a victim suffering from bullet wounds.

Police are describing the suspect as a white man with a beard, wearing dark jeans, a dark coat and a dark ball cap.

Police are saying the suspect was on his motorcycle and shot the victim while the victim was walking in the 400 block of West 17th Street on July 27th.

The victim was hit in the wrist and thigh areas.

Police are urging anyone with information on the suspect’s whereabouts to call 814-870-1221.

