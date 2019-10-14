Erie Police remind residents of pedestrian laws when crossing busy streets

When making your way around town, you want to be sure to think before you cross the street.

Within the Commonwealth, any pedestrian crossing a street must walk within a crosswalk at an intersection.

However, if you cross a street when drivers have the right of way and are struck by a vehicle, you can still be held liable. That is because walkers must yield to all cars that have the right of way.

Erie Police explained the easiest way to stay safe, especially at busy intersections like 12th and State Streets, is to obey the light signals.

“Those lights are timed, which gives you about 30 seconds to cross. You should be able to cross in that period of time. Once the light changes, you shouldn’t try to go back to the intersection, wait until it’s safer for everybody,” said Jon Nolan, Deputy Chief, Erie Police.

If you are disobeying the law as a pedestrian, you could face a summary violation and a $25 fine.