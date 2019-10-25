Erie Police reminds public of amnesty laws that protect you from minor charges when reporting an incident

On Halloween weekend this year, there will be no shortage of parties, and with that comes the unfortunate possibility of drug overdoses and other injuries.

Erie Police want you to know there are laws that protect you from minor charges when reporting an incident.

Tiarra Braddock reports LIVE from the control room with what those laws are and what exactly they protect from.

The Commonwealth is one of 38 states that have good Samaritan laws. Those laws vary from state to state, but have the same goal in mind—to make sure people are safe.

The time is here to celebrate Halloween and for some people that means partying hard.

Sometimes hardcore partying can lead to drug overdoses or alcohol poisoning. Erie Police are encouraging people to report those incidents even if you’re afraid of getting in trouble.

“Apply whatever help for that you can for that person. We don’t ever want you to think that because you were just doing drugs with someone and they start overdosing that you should run and leave them,” said Captain Rick Lorah, Erie Police Department.

Erie Police Captain Rick Lorah says Pennsylvania’s Good Samaritan laws grant immunity from prosecution to victims of suspected overdoses and the people who call 911 on their behalf. He added those laws apply even if your a minor.

“They would have immunity from minor charges if they called that in and stayed with the person, because obviously our first concern is the safety and livelihood of others,” said Captain Lorah.

An emergency room doctor from UPMC Hamot says if you are a minor who was underage drinking or doing drugs, don’t be afraid to bring your friend to the hospital.

“We’ll never turn anyone down. If a sick person shows up on our doorstep, we’re going to take care of them regardless of age, who drops them off, or what,” said Doctor Fred Mirarchi, UPMC Hamot.

Meanwhile, Captain Lorah wanted to emphasize that these amnesty laws only grant immunity from minor charges, like minor drug possession.

Erie Police are also encouraging people to not drink and drive this weekend. Have a designated driver or utilize a ride sharing service.