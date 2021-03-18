Erie Police, rescue crews on scene of reported shooting

Erie Police and rescue crews are currently on scene of a reported shooting in the 300 block of West 2nd Street.

The call came in for the shooting shortly after 7:00 p.m.

Police soon responded to the area of West 2nd and Sassafras Street where they surrounded a home and called for a suspect to come out.

The suspect that was in the home that police surrounded has been taken into custody shortly after 8:00 p.m. The investigation is ongoing.

