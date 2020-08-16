Erie Police respond to multiple shooting calls that took place late at night

City police were busy overnight with reports of shots being fired across the city.

Between 2:45 a.m. and 3:20 a.m. Sunday morning, police were called to several locations across the city.

The first call came in at 2:45 a.m. to the 600 block of East 24th street where a gun casing and a live round were found.

Soon after this call, police were called to East 6th and Wallace. It was not long after this that police were called to East 30th and Holland for a gunshot victim who was taken to UPMC Hamot.

Police are currently unsure if these two incidents are related or not.

Police are currently continuing to investigate.