Erie Police are investigating two separate incidents, they say are related.

A shots fired call in the 900 block of West 32nd Street happened around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday night.

Erie police officers searched the area with flashlights.

Also, Wednesday night, Erie police officers and Erie County sheriff deputies were seen at the Marquette Savings Bank in the 3400 block of Liberty Street.

Officers were interviewing what they described as victims.

They say no one has been injured.