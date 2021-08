Erie Police responded to shots fired near the west side of the City of Erie early on Monday morning.

According to police, a resident at the 300 block of West 5th Street heard six gunshots around 1:30 in the morning.

Police arrived on scene and recovered the shell casings in the area.

No injuries were reported from this shooting.

