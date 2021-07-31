Erie Police respond to stabbing on East 9th and State

Erie Police responded to the scene of East 9th and State Street for a stabbing.

Calls for this stabbing came in just after 3 p.m. on Saturday. The stabbing took place just in front of Palace Center Apartments located at 915 State Street.

Erie Police closed off a portion of the State Street sidewalk as there was blood on the ground at the scene.

A knife was taken by Erie Police, but it has not been confirmed if this was the knife used for this stabbing.

No word has been released on the victim or the seriousness of their injuries. Police are continuing to investigate this scene.

This is a developing story and we will have more information as it becomes available.

