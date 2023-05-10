A threatening screenshot recently posted and shared on social media has been identified as a hoax that impacted Erie’s Public Schools District.

The Erie’s Public Schools Police Department and City of Erie Police became aware of a threatening social media post this week.

However, the screenshot image appears to be a hoax but impacted other school districts.

A statement posted on the school district’s website says that there is currently no evidence that indicates there is an actual threat.

There was additional law enforcement at both Erie High School and Collegiate Academy on Wednesday.