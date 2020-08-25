Erie police search for gunman after shooting takes place on Cascade Street

Erie Police are currently looking for a gunman after a shooting took place earlier tonight.

According to police, a 20-year-old man walked into UPMC Hamot around 6:40 p.m. this evening.

The man claimed that he was standing in front of his father’s house on the 1800 block of Cascade when he was then shot.

The victim said that a dark sedan pulled up in front of the house. It was then that a man rolled down the window and fired three or four shots before driving away.

Police said that the victim was hit in the thigh and was not seriously injured.

