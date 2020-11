Erie Police are searching for a suspect after a stabbing that took place on Monday afternoon.

The calls came in shortly after 4 p.m. in the 300 block of East Avenue.

According to police, the male suspect stabbed a 22-year-old man three times, once in the chest, in the abdomen and on the left side.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The suspect fled the scene in a silver Sedan.

Police are continuing their investigation.