Erie Police search for suspect in attempted homicide case

The search for a suspect in an attempted homicide is underway for the Erie Police Department.

We went down to the police station of where this investigation stands so far.

At this time police are not releasing much information when it comes to the description of the suspect, but they are getting the cooperation needed to help the investigation.

Violent crime strikes again in the City of Erie. Residents are saying that the time is now to come together to end the violence.

“It’s a tragedy. I think that it’s the younger crowds that are just doing this over minor stuff, not thinking of the consequences and I think that we just need to pull together,” said Jimmy Dorsey, Erie Resident.

According to police, a 30-year-old man was shot numerous times, once to the head in the 2200 block of Broad Street.

Now investigators are working to discover who pulled the trigger.

“Right now we are just releasing that we believe it is a black male suspect. We do have eye witnesses to this attempted homicide,” said Captain Rick Lorah from the Erie Police Department.

According to police, something that has played a major role in helping with the investigation so far is surveillance video.

“Video camera footage was integral in this investigation. So if you are in the area of this most recent shooting or in the area of any of these recent shootings, even if you’re block or two away we’d love to take a look at your video footage,” said Captain Lorah.

This shooting is believed to be targeted. Police said that the victim did undergo treatment at a local hospital and is reportedly in stable condition.

When a suspect is in custody, they will be facing a number of charges including attempted homicide and possessing instruments of a crime.